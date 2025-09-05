Update: Minimal Growth on Two Largest Local Fires, Containment Increases

Update at 10:43 am: Every Friday morning, students across Tuolumne County read the Pledge of Allegiance on 93.5 KKBN through a partnership with the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools. Today’s segment featured the students of the Chinese Camp School, with a heartfelt message to firefighters. Click here to find the audio link.

Original story posted at 9:38 am: CAL Fire has updated the total acreage for the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire to 13,966, a growth of 176 acres mostly due to the two largest fires the 6-5 around Chinese Camp and the 2-7 around Vallecito.

The 6-5 fire has grown 55 acres to 7,037 acres total, and is now at 10% containment per CAL Fire. The evacuation warning on the Jamestown side of the fire area along Highway 108 remains and other evacuation orders just south of that area have been downgraded from orders to warnings. The map is here. Crews expect to remain engaged in fire suppression activities and patrolling for hotspots today. Damage Inspection Teams are currently conducting assessments. A larger Type 1 CAL Fire Incident Management Team is managing the fires. An evacuation shelter is open at the Sonora Senior Center on Greenley Road.

The 2-7 Fire northwest of Vallecito in Calaveras County increased by 8 acres to 606 acres and containment increased to 50%. CAL Fire states today crews will continue to strengthen and improve control lines on the fire. Six Mile Road at Old Murphys Road is still closed to traffic. Be cautious driving in the area as crews continue to work.Many of the nearby property owners returned home yesterday, there are still evacuation orders and warnings as detailed on the map here. The Bret Harte High School evacuation shelter will remain open until 6 a.m. today, Friday, September 5, 2025.

The TCU September Lighting Complex update: