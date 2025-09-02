Light Rain
Power Outages Across Mother Lode

By B.J. Hansen
Power outages In region

Jamestown, CA — Thousands of PG&E customers are without electricity today in the region.

Some are of the incidents are related to wildfires caused by lightning strikes, and others are under investigation.

There are outages around Copperopolis, Jamestown, Groveland, La Grange, Knights Ferry, and Murphys. The outages in Copperopolis are related to fires in that area, while the other incidents, such as around Groveland and Jamestown, are under investigation, according to PG&E. There is not currently an estimated restoration time.

