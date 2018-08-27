General Plan Meetings Start This Week

General Plan Town Hall Meetings Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A series of town hall style meetings begin this week where interested community members can learn more about the Tuolumne County General Plan Update.

We reported last week that the update was released for public view at the most recent board of supervisors meeting. The General Plan, and its Environmental Impact Report, will go through a 45-day public comment period that extends through October 11. The document will serve as a roadmap or constitution for growth and development over the next couple of decades.

The town hall meetings will allow members of the community to learn more about the plan and ask any questions. The first is this Tuesday evening at the Jamestown Community Hall at 18250 Main Street. It will be followed by a Thursday evening event at the Groveland Community Hall at 18720 Main Street. All of the meetings will run from 6-8pm. Meetings are also planned for September 10 in the Columbia Elementary School Gym and September 12 at the Tuolumne Veterans Hall.

Click here to view more information about the General Plan Update.

