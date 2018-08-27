Calaveras County To Vote On CDBG Funding Proposals

Calaveras County Board of Supervisors Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A variety of items will face the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The board will hold a public hearing to gauge the community’s view on potentially allocating Community Development Block Grant Program Revenues to various programs. It includes over $124,000 potentially to the food bank, $124,000 for dental services, $124,000 for housing rehabilitation and $26,000 for administration.

The board will also vote on approving a $3.2-million contract with Dokken Engineering for the design and engineering services on the long talked about Highway 4 Wagon Trail realignment project between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. A separate $409,000 contract will be voted on immediately afterward with Drake Haglan and Associates for the project management and administration services.

The supervisors will also take time to declare September as Suicide Awareness Month. The meeting will begin Tuesday at 9am at the Government Center in San Andreas.

Written by BJ Hansen.