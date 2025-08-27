Deputies Eradicate More Than 3,200 Marijuana Plants In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 3,200 marijuana plants during a raid on an illegal cultivation site on Wednesday, August 20th, in the 1000 block of Hubbard Road.

The operation, carried out by the Sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team with a warrant authorized by Calaveras County Superior Court, uncovered multiple fields of marijuana along with two hoop houses containing plants at various stages of growth. In total, deputies eradicated 3,232 plants. Authorities estimated the plants could have yielded more than 3,200 pounds of marijuana with a street value topping $1 million. Code compliance officials also responded to investigate potential environmental and county code violations at the site. No arrests were made, though the Sheriff’s Office said suspects have been identified and the case remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office urged residents with information on illegal marijuana activities to call its anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6870.