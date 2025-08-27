Clear
93.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Deputies Eradicate More Than 3,200 Marijuana Plants In Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 3,200 marijuana plants during a raid on an illegal cultivation site on Wednesday, August 20th, in the 1000 block of Hubbard Road.

The operation, carried out by the Sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team with a warrant authorized by Calaveras County Superior Court, uncovered multiple fields of marijuana along with two hoop houses containing plants at various stages of growth. In total, deputies eradicated 3,232 plants. Authorities estimated the plants could have yielded more than 3,200 pounds of marijuana with a street value topping $1 million. Code compliance officials also responded to investigate potential environmental and county code violations at the site. No arrests were made, though the Sheriff’s Office said suspects have been identified and the case remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office urged residents with information on illegal marijuana activities to call its anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6870.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 