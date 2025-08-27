Thunderstorms Could Again Impact High Country Travel

Sonora Pass blocked by debris - Caltrans Image View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Caltrans reports that Highway 108 Sonora Pass was closed for several hours on Tuesday, near Kennedy Meadows, after heavy rain and winds brought down tree debris and blocked culverts.

It led to brief roadway flooding.

The pass is now open again, as Caltrans crews have cleared the highway, making it safe to drive.

The agency notes that more isolated thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon and into the early evening hours (noon- 8 pm).

If you are heading into the Sierra (Wednesday), Caltrans notes that it is important to stay alert and plan accordingly. Never attempt to cross flooded roads and allow extra travel time.