Burglary At Copperopolis Cannabis Site Leads To Pursuit And Arrests

Copperopolis, CA– Deputies responding to a burglary in progress at a licensed cannabis site in Copperopolis early Friday arrested two suspects after a vehicle pursuit and crash on Highway 99.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said the break-in was reported around 4 a.m. at a site in the 1000 block of Bonanza Mine Road. Surveillance video showed three armed suspects on the property, according to investigators. Deputies attempted a traffic stop as the suspects fled east on Highway 4 toward Stockton. The pursuit continued into Farmington with help from the Angels Camp Police Department before the California Highway Patrol took the lead. The suspects’ vehicle crashed on Highway 99, and all three fled on foot. A perimeter was established with help from allied agencies, and two suspects — one adult and one juvenile — were taken into custody without incident. One suspect remains at large.

Elias Garcia, 20, of San Jose, was booked into Calaveras County Jail on charges of felony burglary, conspiracy, evasion, child abuse, and resisting arrest. Detectives said they recovered evidence tied to the burglary both at the cultivation site and at the crash scene. The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6030.