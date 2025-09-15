McClintock Keynotes Reagan Dinner, Charlie Kirk’s Legacy A Main Focus

Tom McClintock Keynotes 2025 Reagan Dinner - Photo by: Mark Truppner View Photos

View Video

Jamestown, CA — Hundreds were on hand for the Reagan Dinner on Saturday evening, put on by the Tuolumne County Republican Central Committee and Tuolumne County Republican Women Federated, at the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort.

The keynote address was delivered by Congressman Tom McClintock, and it centered around the recent death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

He stated, “I am seeing reports now of viral videos, of lifelong Democrats, going online and saying that they cannot be a part of this any longer. They don’t want to ever be associated with a political movement that is trying to excuse or justify such a horrific act, or to mock such a tragedy.”

McClintock spoke about the reactions of Republicans (no riots or violence) and said that thousands of new Charlie Kirks are being unleashed, following his untimely death. McClintock indicated that Kirk’s legacy will live on and expressed optimism about the future of the Republican Party.

Click here to view a video of some of his remarks.

The night also featured a presentation by students about the creation of a new Turning Point USA chapter at Columbia College.

Assemblymember Alexandra Macedo was initially scheduled to be the keynote speaker, but she and Assemblyman David Tangipa, who was also going to be on hand, were called to an emergency session of the legislature on Saturday evening.

The Reagan Dinner is the main fundraiser put on each year by local Tuolumne County Republicans, and many local political leaders from the city and county were in attendance. Click on the image box to view several pictures.