Calaveras Sheriff Seeks Tips in 2021 Homicide Of Tracy Man

Calaveras, CA– September is Cold Case month, and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is highlighting cases and asking for the public’s help. The most recent case featured is the 2021 homicide of a Tracy man whose remains were found in a rural part of the county.

Skeletal remains discovered on March 29, 2021, in Mokelumne Hill were later identified as those of 31-year-old Calvin Richard Day. Authorities determined he had been killed and buried in a shallow grave. Day was last seen alive on Oct. 3, 2020, in Stockton. The following day, his vehicle was found abandoned in the Weston Ranch neighborhood of Stockton. Investigators have not established a link between Day and the Mokelumne Hill site where his body was discovered.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6030. More details about the Calaveras County Cold Case Task Force are available here.