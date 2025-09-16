Sonora Man Arrested On Drug Sales Charges Following Anonymous Tip

Jamestown, CA– A Sonora man was arrested after Tuolumne Narcotics Team detectives say they found methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and other evidence of drug sales during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Detectives said they launched the investigation after receiving an anonymous tip about possible drug sales in Tuolumne County. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Ty Anthony Turpin of Sonora, was pulled over September 5 near Highway 108 and Main Street in Jamestown. During a search, detectives reported finding an empty prescription pill bottle for Hydrocodone that was prescribed to someone else. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of about 35.8 grams of methamphetamine, about 7 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, two glass smoking pipes, multiple unused syringes and other items associated with drug sales, according to investigators. Turpin was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on multiple charges related to possession of controlled substances for sale.

Authorities credited the anonymous tip with helping launch the investigation and urged anyone with information about drug sales in Tuolumne County to call the TNT tip line at 209-533-5884.