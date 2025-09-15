Trump: September Is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

President Donald Trump View Photo

President Trump issued a statement recognizing September as National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“During National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, we send our unwavering support to the millions of American men and families who have faced prostate cancer with courage and resolve. We recognize those undergoing treatment, acknowledge the resilience of survivors, pay tribute to those we have lost, and renew our commitment to defeating prostate cancer once and for all.

Prostate cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American men. Every year, more than 300,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer, and more than 35,000 die from the disease. Fortunately, when caught early, survival rates are now almost 100 percent—a testament to the tremendous power of American medicine, American science, and the unmatched might of American ingenuity.

Under my leadership, we have taken historic action to lower the cost of prescription drugs, expand access to telehealth, and give terminally ill patients the right to try experimental drugs that could save their lives—empowering men who are battling prostate cancer to receive affordable and accessible lifesaving medications.

This September, we renew our pledge to conquer prostate cancer. We reaffirm our support for the patients who bravely undergo treatment, the researchers who pursue breakthroughs, the medical professionals who provide lifesaving care, and the caregivers who support their loved ones. Above all, we vow to foster a culture, a government, and a Nation that protects the health, wellness, and future of every citizen.”

