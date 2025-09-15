Calaveras Supervisors Approve $751K Housing Development Fund

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved opening a $751,000 funding pool to support workforce housing development.

The money comes from the state’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation program and will be used to cover predevelopment costs for future housing projects, including environmental surveys, zoning and land-use approvals, grading, demolition, permit fees, and utility connections. The program targets workers earning up to 120% of the area’s median income and is intended to help the county meet state housing requirements. Funding applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the money is depleted. Proposals will be reviewed and scored by county staff before final approval by the board.

For more information or to request an application, contact Kathy Gallino at 209-754-6742 or KGallino@calaverascounty.gov