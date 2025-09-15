TC Supervisors Call Pair Of Special Meetings

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will meet both today and tomorrow in special session (September 15-16).

Today’s meeting will feature a presentation about debris removal related to the 6-5 fire in Chinese Camp, board direction related to the development of the final adopted budget for fiscal year 2025-26, and a discussion about the Tuolumne County Fire Department structure and services.

On Tuesday, there will be a resolution declaring US Constitution Day and US Constitution Week, a vote to approve a retainer agreement with Renne Public Law Group to provide temporary legal services during the recruitment of a new County Counsel, and a vote to approve a certificate of recognition for outgoing County Counsel, Sarah Carrillo. At the end of the meeting, there will be a closed session to discuss ongoing labor negotiations.

Both meetings start at 9 am.