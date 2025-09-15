Former Mother Lode Legislative Leader, Rico Oller, Passes Away

Rico Oller - Archive Image View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Rico Oller, who represented the region in the California Assembly and later the Senate, has died at the age of 66.

Oller, a Republican, was known for lobbying for limited government, being a Constitutional conservative, and an avid supporter of Second Amendment rights.

Oller was a California Assemblyman from 1996-2000, and a Senator from 2000-2004. He passed away on Friday in San Andreas. His cause of death was not immediately noted. He was also well known in the building industry, having owned DRI Supply, Sequoia Insulation, and Carson Valley Insulation.

In addition, Oller was an avid outdoorsman.

Dan Dellinger, who served as Oller’s District Director in the Senate, reflects, “Rico saw himself as a voice for rural California and our Foothill lifestyle. In the State Senate, Rico cared as much about helping people solve their problems with government agencies as he did with policy. He drew great pleasure from helping people ‘win against the bureaucracy.’”

Dellinger continues, “I believe he was effective because he built personal relationships with both his colleagues and the worker bees in the Legislature, often calling folks he knew on their birthdays. Rico deliberately shopped by himself at his local Treat’s Market in San Andreas to stay in touch with his neighbors and better understand what ordinary people wanted, often getting lengthy earfuls.”

Oller later attempted a run for Congress in 2004, falling short in the Republican primary to former California Attorney General Dan Lungren. He also attempted to return to the California Assembly in 2012, losing a close General Election to fellow Republican Frank Bigelow.

The California GOP put out a statement, simply stating, “Rest in Peace, former state Senator Rico Oller.”

Details haven’t been announced regarding Oller’s memorial service. He is survived by his wife Londa, sons Will, Jeffery, and Spencer, and daughter Rachel.