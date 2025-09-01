Clear
100.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Garnet Fire Now Over 21,700 Acres

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Garnet Fire in Sierra National Forest

Garnet Fire in Sierra National Forest

Photo Icon View Photo

Fresno County, CA — The largest fire in the Sierra Nevada this summer continues to burn and is now 21,703 acres with 12% containment.

Caused by a lightning strike, the Garnet Fire in the Sierra National Forest, in Fresno County, ignited on August 24. It has grown considerably over the extended Labor Day holiday weekend, as on Friday, it was only estimated to be 13,934 acres. A notable pyrocumulus cloud was visible on Sunday.

Crews are dealing with steep slopes, dead trees, and challenging terrain. An estimated 1,000 firefighters are assigned to the incident.

Officials are also concerned about potential thunderstorm activity, bringing heavy winds, later this week.

Evacuation orders, and a forest closure order, remain in place near the fire’s immediate vicinity. It is located south of Rodgers Ridge and near Garnet Dike.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 