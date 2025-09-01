Garnet Fire Now Over 21,700 Acres

Garnet Fire in Sierra National Forest View Photo

Fresno County, CA — The largest fire in the Sierra Nevada this summer continues to burn and is now 21,703 acres with 12% containment.

Caused by a lightning strike, the Garnet Fire in the Sierra National Forest, in Fresno County, ignited on August 24. It has grown considerably over the extended Labor Day holiday weekend, as on Friday, it was only estimated to be 13,934 acres. A notable pyrocumulus cloud was visible on Sunday.

Crews are dealing with steep slopes, dead trees, and challenging terrain. An estimated 1,000 firefighters are assigned to the incident.

Officials are also concerned about potential thunderstorm activity, bringing heavy winds, later this week.

Evacuation orders, and a forest closure order, remain in place near the fire’s immediate vicinity. It is located south of Rodgers Ridge and near Garnet Dike.