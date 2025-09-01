Sonora May End Relationship With CAL Sierra Waste Management

Sonora, CA — After requesting proposals, Sonora leaders will vote on approving a contract with a new waste disposal company that would serve city residents.

A city committee reviewed submissions and is recommending that California Waste Recovery Systems (CAL-Waste) receive the contract that is currently in place with CAL Sierra Waste Management. It is up for renewal, and those two companies were the top finalists.

Factors reviewed when making the recommendation were costs to residents, the contractor’s experience, and the quality of service.

The newcomer, CAL Waste, currently serves several nearby communities like Calaveras County, Bear Valley, Rancho Murrietta, Woodland, and Galt.

CAL Sierra Waste Management provides service to the unincorporated portions of Tuolumne County.

Meeting documents note that under the proposals submitted by the two companies, CAL Waste would keep existing rates in place for city customers, while Waste Management would increase them slightly (see image). The contract is anticipated to be voted on at this week’s meeting, to be held on Tuesday, at 5 pm, at City Hall. Meetings are typically on Mondays, but City Hall is closed for the Labor Day holiday.

CAL Sierra Waste Management has also sent a separate letter to the city requesting that they be allowed to present the proposal directly to the council. The letter touts the company’s responsiveness, high accuracy rate, and commitment to the community with its local employees.