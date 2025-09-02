Democrats: September Funding Deadline

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries View Photo

Following their August 4th letter requesting a meeting of the “Big Four,” and receiving no response, Senate Democrat Minority Leader Schumer and House Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have co-written another letter.

Jeffries was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here is the letter:

“Dear Speaker Mike Johnson & Leader John Thune:

The September 30th funding deadline will be upon us shortly. It is therefore imperative that we immediately meet upon our return to Congress next week to discuss the need to avert a painful, unnecessary lapse in government funding and to address the healthcare crisis Republicans have triggered in America.

The government funding issue must be resolved in a bipartisan way. That is the only viable path forward. At the same time, it is critical we come together to stop the Trump administration’s assault on healthcare in America. Unfortunately, it appears the Republican-controlled Congress lacks a plan to address the mounting healthcare crisis your budget reconciliation bill has set in motion. Hospital closures and staffing reductions are wreaking havoc on everyday Americans, particularly in rural communities. This Fall, millions of people will confront dramatically increased health insurance premiums, co-pays and deductibles.

With the September legislative work period soon upon us, it is imperative we receive clarity about the following questions:

1. What is your proposal to fund the government in a bipartisan manner and avoid unnecessary harm to the American people?

2. Are there any plans to address the looming healthcare crisis caused by Republican policies, including the so-called “One Big Beautiful Law”?

3. Has the President or any member of the Trump Administration indicated to either of you that the Office of Management and Budget will submit another rescissions package?

As we made clear earlier this month, Democrats stand ready to work together to lower healthcare costs for the American people, while responsibly completing the appropriations process. It is past time you reveal your plans to meet the needs of the American people. Otherwise, it is clear that you have abandoned bipartisanship altogether and are preparing to shut down the government.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.