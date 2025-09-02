Update: Fires Igniting As Lightning Strikes Occurring Across Region

2-2 Fire, Fowler Peak PG&E Camera View Photo

Update at 8:11 am: Caltrans is closing Highway 4 near Telegraph Road due to the now 400-acre 2-2 Fire. The fire has been moving to the north toward Highway 4. Travelers will need to avoid the area.

Update at 7:51 am: Firefighters are at the scene of a new incident, a 20-30 acre vegetation fire near O’Brynes Ferry Rd and Reed Turnpike in Copperopolis.

Update at 7:05 am: There is a revised size estimate on the 2-2 Fire, which is near Highway 4 and Dutton Road (West of Copperopolis). CAL Fire’s Emily Kilgore says it is estimated to be 300 acres. Additional resources are responding.

Original story posted at 6:54 am: Copperopolis, CA — Numerous lightning strikes have been reported across the Mother Lode region this morning, and also some isolated rainfall.

Fire officials have been busy this morning investigating potential fire starts and will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day. To this point, the forward progress has been stopped on two small incidents, one off of Pool Station Road near Angels Camp, and the other in the Valley Springs/Campo Seco area.

The largest incident is located on Highway 4 near Milton Road (2-2 Fire). It is estimated to be 5-10 acres, according to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore. Additional resources are arriving in that area.