Sheriff’s Office Seeks Tips Identifying Parrotts Ferry Jane Doe

Parrotts Ferry Jane Doe Case View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — The Calaveras Cold Case Task Force reopened a 2015 incident in which a woman was found dead beneath the Parrotts Ferry Bridge in Calaveras County.

The remains were uncovered during a drought year. Investigators believe the woman was murdered and was weighed down with a large chain. Her partial remains were located because of the record-low water levels. It is unclear when the incident occurred, but expert analysis of the remains reveals that she was likely submerged for at least 18 months.

The Calaveras Cold Case Task Force contracted with a Forensic Genetic Genealogist who has spent over 600 hours tracing Parrots Ferry Jane Doe’s DNA.

The sheriff’s office reports that the closest relative she has been traced to is currently about four generations removed from her in terms of relationship.

Her DNA suggests that her maternal lineage hails from southern Europe; she likely has one French Canadian Parent whose ancestors moved from France to Quebec, and then to Michigan in the United States.

She was likely between the ages of 25-45, was between 4’8” to 5’3” (estimate), and likely had dark brown/black hair and pale to medium colored skin. Her only clothing found was a black mesh velour women’s undergarment.

The case is known as “Parrotts Ferry Jane Doe” and anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 209-754-6030.