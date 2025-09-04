Supervisor Kirk’s Town Hall Meeting Series To Start With Update On Fires

Sonora, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk will host five town hall meetings throughout the next month.

The first is scheduled for this Thursday, September 4, at 5pm, at the Tuolumne Community Resilience Center on Bay Avenue in Tuolumne. The first portion will feature representatives from CAL Fire, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of Emergency Services giving an update on the recent fire activity. Kirk is also planning to discuss other matters as well.

The second meeting will be on Thursday, September 11, at 5 pm at the Pinecrest Community Lodge on Pinecrest School Road, the third will be on Thursday, September 25, at 5 pm at the Twain Harte Community Center. The fourth is scheduled for Thursday, October 2, at 5 pm in the Board of Supervisors meeting room in dowtown Sonora. The fifth and final meeting will be that same evening, at 6:30 pm, in the board meeting room. The first meeting will be a general discussion and the second will be focused solely on a Standard Park.

Kirk says the events are chance to share ideas, concerns, and priorities. Various other county officials will also be at the meetings.