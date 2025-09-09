Repopulation, Repair Work, Continues On TCU September Complex Fire

PG&E Makes Repairs in Chinese Camp View Photos

Chinese Camp, CA — The TCU September Lightning Complex Fire is still holding at 13,966 acres with 81% containment.

95 structures have been confirmed destroyed and seven more have been damaged. There has been one firefighter injury and no civilian injuries. No fatalities have been reported.

Firefighters have managed to keep all fires within their perimeters due to no fire activity over the last few days. Mop-up operations are ongoing and suppression repair work is steadily progressing. Additionally, PG&E has completed all of their repair work within the fire footprint.

Evacuation downgrades have allowed many residents to return to Chinese Camp and recovery is ongoing. The Red Cross has been assisting with providing food, water and toiletry kits to residents in need.

The TCU September Lighting Complex consists of: