Tuolumne County Soccer Players Take Unforgettable Trip To Spain

Youth soccer trip to Spain

Sonora, CA — 18 youth soccer players from Tuolumne County recently completed a 10-day training and game tour in southern Spain.

They had a chance to train at facilities used by pro and national teams, including the La Liga facilities in Sevilla, Spain, at Real Betis, and the Marbella Football Center. They were coached by former national team players such as Nolito and Rafa Berges.

11 Tuolumne County high school age boys took part, and 7 younger boys. Between the two groups, they played seven matches.

One of the highlights for the high school boys was to train and play against the academy that local Summerville High and Sierra United player Trent Evans currently attends in Sevilla, Spain.

The players also witnessed two pro matches, toured several historical sites, watched flamenco dancing, and visited the Rock of Gibraltar.

Recapping the whirlwind 10 days, one of the participants, Sam Villafana, details, “Coming from a small town, and getting to score and win against a Spanish team, was unforgettable. I love how they play here, and it’s been so amazing and humbling to learn.”

Another player, Caleb Romano notes, “The playing and passing and coaching is at such a higher level in Europe, it was great to be around.”

Ethan Evans concludes, “Traveling teaches you so much. It’s the best field trip. And it’s so good for us to travel outside of Sonora and experience the world, and get to play with new coaches and friends.”

20-plus family members traveled with the group, including Summerville High School soccer coach Zac Garman.

One of the trip organizers, James Evans, says the group is very grateful to the local community for the $11,000+ that they donated through three fundraisers to help send the boys.

The players who traveled were Jake Boyd, Sammy Villafana, Ben Myers, Tyler Garman, Trent Evans, Connor Nixon, Bryant Ramos, Quinn Marsh, Ali Talavera, Ryan Boyd, Caleb Romano, Sam Boyd, Ethan Evans, Lucas Romano, Lucas Battle, Caleb Myers, Brock Evans and Zach Finlay.

