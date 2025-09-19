Man Arrested In Murphys For Threatening Firefighters

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

Murphys, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was armed with a knife and threatening firefighters along Main Street in Murphys.

We reported earlier that a fire destroyed a historic residential structure on Main Street near Scott Street on Tuesday evening.

While officials were investigating the incident on Wednesday morning, at around 6:40 am, 56-year-old Kevin Bradley Goff of Murphys approached some of the firefighters. When they asked if he was ok, Goff allegedly took out a knife and made a stabbing motion towards them while advancing in their direction. He also made disparaging remarks.

Goff was then followed from a safe distance, and sheriff’s deputies were requested to respond. Along with help from the Angels Camp Police Department, he was arrested on Algiers Street at a location where he attempted to conceal his knife. He was booked into the county jail on charges of criminal threats and brandishing a deadly weapon.

The sheriff’s office has not indicated whether Goff is being investigated in connection with the structure fire.