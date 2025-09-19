Community Roots Resource Fair Aims To Connect Community

Michelle Jachetta, Darrell Slocum, and Annie Hockett View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a preview of the September 24th Community Roots Resource Fair at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

It is designed to connect local residents with resources and benefits provided by agencies and non-profits.

New this year, there will be elements of the former Tuolumne County Health Fair, which was an annual tradition for many years.

Explaining all of the details will be Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Agency Director Annie Hockett, Tuolumne County Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta, and Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum.

The event is also the focus of a new myMotherLode.com blog authored by Slocum, which can be found here.