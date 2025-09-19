Drizzle
65.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Teams Kicking Off League Play, Summerville Celebrating Homecoming

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora High Football Practice

Sonora High Football Practice

Photo Icon View Photo
Video Icon View Video

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Wildcats and Summerville Bears football teams will both be at home this evening.

The Wildcats, hoping to remain unbeaten, will play their first Trans Valley League opponent, Escalon. Click here to find this week’s Wildcat Walkthrough, where Danny Scott interviews Head Coach Kirk Clifton and talks with players.

The Summerville Bears will also open up league play tonight against Bret Harte. Special homecoming activities are planned at the game.

Calaveras High will be at home facing Riverbank.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 