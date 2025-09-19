Teams Kicking Off League Play, Summerville Celebrating Homecoming

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Wildcats and Summerville Bears football teams will both be at home this evening.

The Wildcats, hoping to remain unbeaten, will play their first Trans Valley League opponent, Escalon. Click here to find this week’s Wildcat Walkthrough, where Danny Scott interviews Head Coach Kirk Clifton and talks with players.

The Summerville Bears will also open up league play tonight against Bret Harte. Special homecoming activities are planned at the game.

Calaveras High will be at home facing Riverbank.