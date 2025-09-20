Get A Guard Dog To Protect Your Home

Tuolumne County's New program to safeguard your home against real estate fraud graphic View Photo

Sonora, CA – This is not your standard guard dog; it requires no food or walking yet may safeguard your property from thieves.

Tuolumne and Calaveras counties have announced new programs to safeguard your home against real estate fraud. Tuolumne’s is called Guard Dog, and Calaveras’ is Fraud Guard. Both are free property recording alert notification programs to enhance the security of homeowners.

Tuolumne County Assessor-Recorder Kaenan Whitman, in collaboration with District Attorney Cassandra Ann Jenecke and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and clerk’s office, launched the services this week. Real estate fraud can occur when a suspect uses various methods to transfer ownership of a property without the owner’s consent or knowledge.

“Guard Dog is a crucial tool for property owners in Tuolumne County,” said Assessor-Recorder Kaenan Whitman. “By leveraging this free service, residents can stay informed about any activity affecting their property, ensuring peace of mind and protection against fraudulent activities.”

District Attorney Cassandra Ann Jenecke emphasized the importance of this program, stating, “At the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office, one of our core mission statements is to protect the public, and this program aligns perfectly with our commitment to protecting our residents against all crime, including real estate fraud. By providing this notification service, we are empowering property owners to safeguard their property, and we are committed to prosecuting real estate fraud crimes. Truth and justice shall guide our efforts to protect our community.”

For more information about the Guard Dog program or to enroll, contact the Tuolumne County Assessor Recorder’s office at (209) 533-5535 or click here.

Sheriff’s officials provided these FAQs for their program:

• Do I need a different account for multiple properties? No, you can have multiple alerts for one account.

• Can I register my business property? Absolutely!

• My property is held in a trust. Can I still participate? You will want to put in an alert for the names of all trustees, as well as the name of the trust.

To sign up for Fraud Guard, click here.