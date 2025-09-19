Angels Camp City Administrator Resigns

Pam Caronongan - mml photo View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The City of Angels Camp is again seeking a new City Administrator.

Pam Caronongan, who stepped into the role earlier this year, has left the position.

Mayor Michael Chimente says, “The council accepted Pam’s resignation on Tuesday and appointed Steve Williams as the Interim City Manager. We wish Pam the best in her future endeavors.”

The interim leader, Williams, is also the city’s Police Chief, a role he has served in since 2018.

We reported earlier that Caronongan emerged as the top candidate for the City Administrator role among the 13 who applied, and her first day on the job was March 3.

Carongan and Mayor Chimente were on Mother Lode Views last month, talking about the State of the City. Click here to find the show.

Meeting documents note that there was a closed session performance evaluation for the City Administrator held on August 19.

Carongan had replaced former City Administrator Rebecca Callen.