Caltrans To Make Adjustments To Contentious New Median In Murphys

Murphys, CA — Community members of Murphys have been raising concerns about a new raised concrete median that was recently installed on Highway 4 near the intersection of Big Trees Road/Tom Bell Road.

For example, a caller to Clarke Broadcasting this week voiced concerns about the new challenges it creates for travelers accessing and leaving businesses in that area (see map below). It is something that several Murphys residents have been talking about.

Caltrans states that the new median is designed to reduce conflict points for travelers and related collisions. The agency says in a statement, “This safety countermeasure was selected following a comprehensive review of collision data, identifying a significant crash history, including a fatal head-on collision during the study period.”

Caltrans maintains that the action taken (new raised median) was “appropriate due to the high number of incidents taking place in the study area.”

All of that said, modifications are now being planned in response to the numerous community concerns.

The agency adds, “After receiving feedback from the community upon the project’s completion, Caltrans is now working on a design to modify the project, introducing two left-turn pocket lanes. The modification will improve access to area businesses on Highway 4 just west of the intersection at Big Tree/Tom Bell Roads.”

A date to do the modification work has not been set, but Caltrans notes that it plans to begin “as soon as possible.”