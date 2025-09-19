A Traffic Hazard In Tuolumne County

Long Barn, CA — There is a traffic hazard on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have responded to the scene, where a large boulder has fallen onto the eastbound lanes of the highway in the Long Barn area. The rock is blocking the roadway near the intersection of Snow Bowl Road (south) and Long Barn Road. It is one and a half miles just east of Long Barn, according to the CHP.

Officers are directing traffic that is slow-going. Motorists are asked to find an alternative route, if possible. There is no estimated time as to when a road crew will remove the boulder, and the roadway will fully reopen. The incident happened around 12:39 p.m. The CHP reports that, luckily, there were no injuries from the falling boulder.