Partly Cloudy
79.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

A Traffic Hazard In Tuolumne County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP Vehicles

CHP Vehicles

Photo Icon View Photo

Long Barn, CA — There is a traffic hazard on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have responded to the scene, where a large boulder has fallen onto the eastbound lanes of the highway in the Long Barn area. The rock is blocking the roadway near the intersection of Snow Bowl Road (south) and Long Barn Road. It is one and a half miles just east of Long Barn, according to the CHP.

Officers are directing traffic that is slow-going. Motorists are asked to find an alternative route, if possible. There is no estimated time as to when a road crew will remove the boulder, and the roadway will fully reopen. The incident happened around 12:39 p.m. The CHP reports that, luckily, there were no injuries from the falling boulder.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 