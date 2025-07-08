Heaven For Kids Playground To Close For Repairs, Long-term Solution Needed

Heaven for Kids View Photo

Sonora, CA — A popular spot for families in Sonora will close for three days later this month.

The Heaven for Kids Park and Playground was built in 2000 near the Main Library on Greenley Road in Sonora. It was a major community effort spearheaded by volunteers and service groups.

The Tuolumne County Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees it, has been receiving feedback about needed repairs, including boards to be replaced, additional bark desired, and equipment to be fixed.

Because of this, the park will be closed to the public from Tuesday, July 15, to Thursday, July 17.

Interim Director of Library and Recreation Services Liz Peterson relays that the department is grateful for the community support of the park over the past 25 years, as groups and volunteer organizations have contributed significant time and financial resources to keeping the well-loved spot open and functional.

However, the work next week will only address the most urgent needs, and county staff will immediately seek grant and community donation funds in hopes of eventually replacing the park.