Assemblyman Tangipa’s High Speed Rail Bill Signed By Governor

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 377, authored by the Mother Lode’s Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa.

It requires the California High Speed Rail Authority to develop a detailed business plan that reviews any funding gaps or project delays. It is specifically for the initial phase, which will stretch from Merced to Bakersfield.

Tangipa says, “After years of mismanagement, delays, and ballooning costs, it’s no surprise that the High Speed Rail has become a nationally recognized failure. After 15 years without a legal funding plan, AB 377 will finally put an end to the endless spending. Republicans have consistently pushed for real accountability, and it’s clear the decision to sign AB 377 was a political necessity.”

In a signing message, Governor Gavin Newsom states, “This bill primarily reflects longstanding work the Authority is already undertaking-including efforts captured in last year’s business plan update. Looking ahead, I encourage the Legislature to prioritize measures that are additive and help advance project delivery-particularly by improving timely and accountable third-party utility coordination, expanding energy capacity to support the system, and addressing other constraints that continue to hinder progress.”