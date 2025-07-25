Update: Roadway Flooding On Morningstar Drive In Sonora

Flooding on Morningstar Drive - Photo by Sabrina Biehl View Photos

Update at 10:20 am: TUD reports that traffic is currently restricted to residents only from Cemetery Lane to Morning Star Court, due to a water line break on Morning Star Drive. While residents will retain access, the road remains closed to all other through traffic for safety reasons. Repairs are anticipated to take several hours.

Update at 9:38 am: The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that a main waterline break has been discovered on Mornginstar Drive near Cemetery Lane in Sonora, which has caused heavy roadway flooding. Travelers are urged to take alternate routes this morning while repairs are being made.

Original story posted at 9:13 am: Sonora, CA — Travel with caution in the 300 block of Morningstar Drive in Sonora this morning, as there is heavy water and mud accumulating on the roadway.

The Tuolumne Utilities District has been notified, and a technician is responding to investigate the situation. The cause of the flooding is not immediately clear. Be prepared for activity in the area.

Water was noticeably visible coming up through a crack in the middle of the roadway and along the roadway edges.