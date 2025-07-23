Update: Two-Vehicle Crash On O’Byrnes Ferry Road Stalling Traffic

Update at 9:35 p.m.: The CHP reports that a two-vehicle collision on O’Byrnes Ferry Road at the Highway 108 intersection in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County that was stalling traffic during the morning commute has been cleared. They noted that, luckily, no injuries were reported in this crash. Further details on the collision can be viewed below.

Original post at 9:04 p.m.: Jamestown, CA— First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on O’Byrnes Ferry Road at the Highway 108 intersection in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County that is stalling traffic during the morning commute.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. when two sedans t-boned after the CHP reported the driver, who was headed westbound, ran a red light. Both vehicles were traveling at a high speed when the force of the collision caused one of them to travel ten feet off the roadway down an embankment.

CHP officers are directing traffic, which is backed up. Motorists will want to avoid the area if possible.