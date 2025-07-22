Traffic Light Malfunction Causing Highway 108 Traffic Issues

Tuolumne County, CA — The traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 108 and O’Byrnes Ferry Road has gone out, and it is resulting in confusion for travelers.

The CHP reports that initially, people were traveling through the intersection at an unsafe high speed, not knowing the lights had malfunctioned. Traffic is now getting backed up in the area. Caltrans has been notified about the situation and is responding to make repairs.

Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a delay.