Calaveras Planning For New Behavioral Health, DA, and Animal Services Facilities

San Andreas, CA — Three notable construction projects are actively being developed for the Calaveras County government center campus in San Andreas.

On Mother Lode Views this past weekend, Calaveras CEO Teresa Hitchcock spoke about plans for a new Behavioral Health facility, District Attorney’s office, and Animal Services building.

The first project planned will be Behavioral Health. She noted, “We got a very large grant to build a Behavioral Health building for approximately 20 million dollars. We should be breaking ground in the next six months or so.”

The money is from a competitive state grant program. The county currently provides services at multiple locations, and this will put everything under one roof. An existing behavioral health facility will be torn down and replaced with a new building.

In regard to the new District Attorney’s office, Hitchcock noted, “The facility that our District Attorney is in right now is very old and dilapidated. It is almost embarrassing that we would have them housed there. We are building a new facility in which we should also break ground in the next year or so.”

It will be located near the center of the government center campus. Money is coming from the General Fund and other sources.

And speaking about the long-discussed Animal Services facility, she added, “We are waiting on final plans and specifications. We will have to go out for some sort of financing to make that project happen. The other two projects are fully funded at this time. But, we believe the animal services facility is very important to our community, and we are going to do everything we can to make that happen.”

