Tuolumne DUI Unit Reports Strong Conviction Rate In Grant Funded Program

Sonora, CA– A specialized DUI prosecution unit within the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office reported filing 72 cases and securing 82 DUI convictions in its third-quarter report, released this week.

The unit, established in October 2024, is funded through a $208,238 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS). The report, covering the second quarter of the grant period, also shows 73 DUI cases reviewed and 10 wet reckless convictions. One prosecutor handled all cases, including three taken to jury trial and one to court trial.

The office is collaborating with the Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor Training Program to strengthen its approach to DUI enforcement. This is the first year the county has received funding from OTS for a DUI-focused prosecution team. Last year, the office filed 357 DUI cases, including 44 drug-related and nine involving both alcohol and drugs. An article with more details about the program can be found here.

The current grant runs through September 2025. The District Attorney’s Office has applied to renew funding for the 2025–2026 grant year.