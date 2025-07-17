TC Business Council Hears Update On County Government Changes

Tuolumne County Business Council Luncheon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The “theme is change” is how Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jaron Brandon and Interim CAO Roger Root opened a Wednesday afternoon keynote presentation at a monthly luncheon hosted by the Tuolumne County Business Council.

Brandon noted that “change is messy,” but both expressed optimism in the county’s path forward following the resignations of several high-profile county department heads, referencing the departures of CAO Tracie Riggs, Library and Recreation Director Eric Aitken, and Community Development Director Quincy Yaley. The announcements from all three came following closed-session performance reviews.

Root also spoke about efforts to change the way the Environmental Health Department conducts business and spoke about a recent town hall meeting with Supervisor Mike Holland in which community members relayed feedback. He noted that treating smaller businesses the same as large corporations, like Walmart, is not sustainable. Root also voiced support for changes that speed up and improve the review process for housing and development projects. He said it comes down to a change in mindset and getting away from doing things in the same way they have always been done.

Other topics included infrastructure needs to support development, having a clearly defined fiscal strategy, investing in top priorities like public safety, and also funding desired programs like libraries and recreation.

Root added that there is a new initiative, with around 12 employees, looking at ways to make county departments more efficient and responsive.

Brandon also praised the work of county employees, noting that they don’t always receive enough credit for the jobs they do.

Around 30 business leaders were on hand for the meeting, held at the Mother Lode Job Training conference room on Mono Way, with some in attendance also posing questions and giving firsthand feedback.