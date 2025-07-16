CA Legislature Considering Allowing AT&T To Phase Out Landlines

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — AT&T would like to shed its Carrier of Last Resort status, which in California requires that it provide landline phone availability in its service area.

A proposal to allow similar changes, spurred by a desire to phase out its costly copper wiring infrastructure, was denied last year by the California Public Utilities Commission following public outcry. The legislative process is now being explored. The company estimates that fewer than 5% of Californians currently have landline service, however, it is an important tool in more rural areas with limited cell phone coverage, especially during times of emergencies.

The bill is currently going through legislative committees and could go before the Assembly and Senate later this year. It cleared a Senate Communications Committee test on Monday, 9-2. Proponents argued that it has safeguards in place, such as requiring that AT&T have at least two other services available (wireless) for customers impacted prior to stopping landline availability. The service must also be equal in cost to what is currently being paid for a landline.

The bill is authored by Democratic Assemblywoman Tina McKinnor, who argues that the communication system needs to be upgraded. AT&T would like to take the money needed to provide upkeep on its copper wire network, especially in urban areas, and use it for other infrastructure needs.