CHP Releases Further Details On Mono Way Crash

Big Rig Crash on Mono Way—CHP photo

East Sonora, CA— A major truck crash this morning on Mono Way in East Sonora caused traffic delays after a section of the roadway was closed on the busy thoroughfare.

Some debris remains on the shoulder of the road, and the CHP reports that a road crew will finish clearing it on Friday (7/11) morning. The roadway was shut for nearly five hours from the Tuolumne Road intersection to Highway 108 near the Ford dealership, as wreckage and spilled metal being hauled cluttered the road. The CHP states that around 8:15 a.m., 31-year-old Marco Alverado-Paz of Fairfield was driving a 2013 Freightliner truck pulling a dump trailer loaded with scrap metal on Tuolumne Road.

When he reached the intersection, he made a left turn onto westbound Mono Way. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that suddenly the trailer began to overturn, causing the truck to flip as well, both ending up on their right sides. The wreckage was partially blocking the second lane of westbound Mono Way, and the scrap metal it was carrying had spilled.

Machado explained, “Tuolumne County Roads responded to the scene and helped with the cleanup. Mono Way was closed in all directions for about 5 hours while crews cleared the debris.”

Fortunately, Alverado-Paz was not injured in the crash. Machado added, “Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.”