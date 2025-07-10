Interim President Picked For Columbia College

Columbia, CA — With Dr. Lena Tran assuming the interim role of Yosemite Community College District Chancellor, the Columbia College President position became available.

The YCCD Board has voted to appoint Dr. Chad Redwing as Columbia’s interim leader. Most recently, he served as Interim President at Modesto Junior College, also under YCCD.

Dr. Tran says, “Dr. Redwing’s leadership and vision will help Columbia College continue to thrive. I am confident he will inspire our campus and empower every student to succeed.”

In addition to the role at Columbia, Dr. Redwing teaches Interdisciplinary Humanities and serves as co-director of the University Honors Program at California State University, Stanislaus.

Dr. Redwing states, “I am honored to serve Columbia College, a collaborative community that I deeply value. I look forward to meeting with the faculty, staff, and students to learn more about Columbia’s tradition of excellence and innovation.”

The change takes effect immediately.