Two Arrested After Crashing Boat And Trailer

Chinese Camp, CA— After crashing a boat and trailer they were pulling on Highway 120 into a ditch, a responding CHP officer determined that the two men were no victims, and instead ended up arresting them.

After callers recently reported a possible non-injury crash on Highway 120 near Shawmut Road in the Chinese Camp area of Tuolumne County, a CHP officer responded. The CHP reports that once on the scene, and after a brief investigation, the officer determined there was no crash but that a trailer carrying a boat had slid down into a ditch, and the men were attempting to pull it out.

Noticing no license plate on the trailer, the officer, using the VIN number and the boat registration number, discovered both were stolen. The officer then detained both men, 52-year-old Daniel Hannah and 26-year-old Joe Rodriquez III, both from Fresno. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Hannah and Rodriquez had knowingly received stolen property. Both were arrested on felony related theft charges. Additionally, a small amount of methamphetamine was also found in Hannah’s belongings.