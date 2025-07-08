Newsom Visiting South Carolina Towns, Fueling Presidential Speculation

Clear
By B.J. Hansen
Sacramento, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom has left for a two-day trip to South Carolina to speak with people in rural areas about partnerships related to getting support needed during times of emergencies.

The Governor’s Office notes that it comes six months after devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

It is being promoted by South Carolina’s Democratic Party and is fueling speculation that Newsom has growing Presidential ambitions, as it is an early primary state. He deflected questions about that topic at a press conference Monday, stating, “We’ve been up on the hill, at the capitol, and now we are starting to reach out directly to governors. It won’t be the last state, and there will be other states that are off the (early Presidential election) map, so the cynics out there, I think, can resolve any of their anxiety or growing cynicism.”

Newsom plans to visit eight South Carolina rural communities.  He has been feuding with the Trump administration over state and national policies.

California Senate GOP Leader James Gallagher is criticizing the trip. He argues, “While Governor Newsom speaks about forgotten communities in other states, he’s ignored the ones in his own backyard.”

