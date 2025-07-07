Joel Metzger Resigns As Utica General Manager After Five Years

Calaveras, CA– Joel Metzger will leave his position as general manager of the Utica Water and Power Authority on July 13 after five years with the agency. He has accepted a new role as deputy director at the California Department of Water Resources, where he will oversee statewide water planning and enterprise project management.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Utica’s general manager,” Metzger said in a statement. “This team has accomplished extraordinary things in service of our communities—protecting our water supply, improving infrastructure, and preparing for a more resilient future.”

Since joining Utica in 2020, Metzger has helped secure millions in state and federal grants, advanced major capital projects, and led efforts with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to exempt or surrender licenses for two local hydropower facilities—moves expected to save the community millions if approved. He also prioritized long-term financial planning and built strong partnerships at the local, state, and national levels.

In his new role, Metzger will help update California’s Water Plan, oversee enterprise project management, and support state efforts to address threats such as drought, flooding, and aging infrastructure. Dave Andres has been hired as Utica’s interim general manager