Federal Judge Strikes Down CA Gun Laws Related To Non-Resident Concealed Carry

Sacramento, CA — In a win for gun rights advocates, a federal judge has struck down California laws that ban non-residents from carrying concealed guns in the state.

US District Judge Cathy Bencivengo, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, ruled that the Second and 14th amendments allow non-state residents to apply for concealed carry licenses, even if they don’t reside there.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed late last year by the Firearms Policy Coalition on behalf of a group of residents in Idaho, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania. They argued that they were legally able to carry concealed weapons in their home states, but were unconstitutionally prohibited from applying to do so when they visit California.

The Firearms Policy Coalition declared the ruling a victory and compared the ability to bear arms lawfully in other states comparable to being able to speak and worship as they choose when visiting other areas.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta has the option to appeal the decision.