Smoky Skies Monday Near Angels Camp And Copperopolis

Calaveras County, CA – Smoke may be visible in the skies between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County on Monday (6/30) due to a CAL Fire prescribed burn.

The burn is part of the Whittle Vegetation Management Program (VMP) aimed at reducing hazardous fuels around Fowler Peak Lookout, communication towers, and nearby infrastructure on top of the Bear Mountain Range, located just east of Copperopolis and west of Angels Camp.

Approximately 60 acres will be set ablaze on Bear Mountain and Fowler Peak from 8 a.m. until about 5 p.m. Firefighters will stay at the scene until all hotspots are out.

“The Whittle VMP project was planned as part of broader strategic efforts to protect the local community and nearby natural resources,” advised CAL Fire, adding, “These plans are informed by community and local stakeholder input and serve as a collaborative effort with a range of cooperators throughout the course of the project. This project adds to significant work underway throughout the state and brings California one step closer towards meeting or exceeding state fuels reduction goals directed by the California Fire Plan and the California Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan.”