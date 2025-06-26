Investigation Leads To Drug Raid At Phoenix Lake Home

Drugs found at Phoenix Lake home during raid—TCSO photo View Photo

View Video

Sonora, CA— Two Sonora men were arrested after a raid on a Phoenix Lake property turned up suspected meth, cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s TNT unit, following an investigation into drug sales, served a search warrant at a residence in the area of Camino Del Parque near Paseo De Los Portales in the Phoenix Lake area on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at around 9:21 p.m. As detectives arrived at the property, 62-year-old Randall Banks was driving away but was pulled over. He was searched, and $1,005 cash was found on him. Also on the property were 67-year-old Stephen Gates and two others, who were later determined to be guests and released, according to sheriff’s officials.

During a search of the home, approximately 4.5 ounces, or about a quarter pound, of suspected methamphetamine, along with a small amount of suspected cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms, was uncovered. Detectives also found additional evidence of drug sales and multiple items of drug use paraphernalia.

Subsequently, Banks and Gates were arrested for several felony drug-related charges, including sales.

Sheriff’s officials encourage the public to call their tip line at (209) 533-5884 to report drug-related crimes or ongoing investigations.