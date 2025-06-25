Update: Fire In Mountain Ranch Area

Shine Fire burning in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County—CAL Fire TCU photo View Photos

Update at 3:55 p.m.: The forward spread of the Shine Fire, a house and vegetation fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County, has been stopped at an estimated one acre in size. There is no word on damage to the home. A small crew will work towards full containment and then mop up. Further details on the blaze can be found below.

Update at 3:20 p.m.: Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County. The CHP is reporting this as a house fire that may have spread to vegetation. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore confirms to Clarke Broadcasting, stating that the Shine Fire, burning in grass along Baker Riley Way near Shine Way, south of Jesus Maria Road in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County, is a structure fire that has spread to 1 acre of vegetation. The flames are moving at a slow to moderate rate of spread, and several homes are threatened. No evacuations have been ordered, but CAL Fire has requested that Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials remain on standby near the scene.

An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 3:13 p.m.: Mountain Ranch, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a reported vegetation fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County.

A plume of smoke can be seen in the image box photo. The CHP is reporting this as a house fire that may have spread to vegetation. CAL Fire is reporting that the flames broke out along Baker Riley Way near Shine Way, south of Jesus Maria Road. Currently, there are no details regarding the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.