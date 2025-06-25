Clear
Full Containment Reached On Grizzly Fire

By B.J. Hansen
Grizzly Fire

Moccasin, CA — CAL Fire reports that a vegetation fire that ignited near Moccasin on Sunday evening is now 100-percent contained.

The Grizzly Fire ignited at around 6:55 pm in the area of Highway 49, south of Highway 120. The final acreage is 46, according to CAL Fire.

We reported yesterday that the agency is seeking information from the public about fires that ignited in that area on Sunday, and a truck that was spotted. Click here to view an earlier story.

No structures were damaged.

