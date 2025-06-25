Clear
Shaws Flat Pipeline Project To Cause Traffic Delays In Phoenix Lake Area

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District is warning travelers to prepare for delays along Phoenix Lake Road and Meadowbrook Drive this Thursday and Friday.

Heavy equipment will be transported in, needed for the planned Shaw’s Flat Pipeline project. At times, 15 minute delays should be expected by travelers on Thursday from 7 am – 3 pm and Friday from 7 am – noon.

The district reports, “During this period, both directions of traffic will be affected, drivers may experience delays of up to 15 minutes. Motorists are recommended to use alternative routes if possible.”

The map notes more specific information on traffic impacts.

