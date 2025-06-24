CAL Fire Warning Regarding Defensible Space Inspectors

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Amador County, CA— The CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit is warning the public of unidentified individuals walking onto people’s property in Amador County claiming to be defensible space inspectors.

“We’ve received several reports of individuals walking onto private property claiming to be defensible space inspectors—yet they’re in unmarked vehicles and not wearing a uniform or shirt with a logo,” advised CAL Fire AEU officials, adding, “This is NOT how official CAL Fire inspections are conducted.”

CAL Fire AEU outlines the components of a legitimate CAL Fire defensible space inspection, even in the absence of any reported crimes:

Uniformed personnel wearing a CAL Fire uniform or CAL Fire polo with a visible logo

Marked CAL Fire vehicle (typically a white truck with the logo on the side)

Inspectors who will always leave behind information or provide contact details

Inspectors who readily identify themselves. All CAL Fire inspectors are required to carry ID.

CAL Fire officials disclosed, “If you’re ever unsure, ask for identification. Our team fully supports your right to verify who’s on your property. We work closely with our county partners (who also wear uniform shirts or polo shirts with an identifiable logo and drive marked vehicles) on defensible space inspections to keep our communities safe and informed. Please help us spread the word and report any suspicious activity to your local law enforcement.”